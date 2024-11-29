The Nigerian Army has finally explained why Investigative journalist Fisayo Soyombo, the founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was arrested

The Nigerian Army claimed that Soyombo was arrested at an illegal oil bunkering site linked to a notorious gang involved in pipeline vandalism and oil theft in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

The Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations Danjuma John Danjuma, a lieutenant colonel disclosed this in a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Friday, November 29, the Nigerian Army, disclosed that Fisayo Soyombo, investigative journalist and founder of Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), was arrested on “an illegal oil bunkering site” in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, a Lieutenant Colonel and spokesperson of the the 6 Division of Nigerian Army said this in a statement on Friday.

The statement was issued in reaction to the claim by the FIJ that Soyombo has been arrested and detained without any tangible reason by the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers state for about three days.

Real reason Fisayo Soyombo was arrested

The Army revealed that recent intelligence had tracked a gang notorious for oil theft activities, which led to the discovery of an illegal bunkering site where Soyombo was arrested.

Nigerian Army noted that Soyombo was arrested and detained in relation to the ongoing investigations into oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

“In a deliberate operation conducted, troops trailled the criminals to an illegal oil bunkering site. In a subsequent operation carried out, troops swooped on the site, where arrests were made, including one Fisayo Soyombo who was also arrested at the scene.”

Speaking further, the Army refuted allegations of unlawful detention and noted that Soyombo, along with other suspects, is undergoing preliminary investigations to determine their involvement in the illegal activities, urging media outlets to verify their reports.

The Army tweeted:

"The Headquarters, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, has expressed concern over allegations circulating on social media that it detained an investigative journalist in Port Harcourt. While the Division does not typically engage with the purveyors of falsehoods, it is necessary to set the record straight.

"As part of its intensified operations against illegal oil bunkering, the 6 Division Nigerian Army has recorded significant successes. Recent intelligence uncovered the activities of a notorious gang involved in pipeline vandalism and illegal oil connections in the region. In a carefully planned operation, troops tracked the suspects to an illegal oil bunkering site. During the operation, multiple arrests were made, including that of Mr Fisayo Soyombo, who was found at the scene.

"The suspects, including Mr Soyombo, are currently undergoing preliminary investigations to determine their level of involvement in the illegal activities. His arrest is directly linked to the ongoing anti-oil theft operations in the region, and any claims suggesting otherwise are baseless. The Division strongly urges media outlets to verify the accuracy of their reports before disseminating information to the public.

"The 6 Division Nigerian Army remains committed to combating criminal activities, particularly oil theft, to ensure the protection of national resources and increased oil and gas production in the region. The Nigerian Army assures the public of its dedication to upholding security and welcomes constructive engagements to foster understanding and transparency."

DSS arrests Kano-based activist Zubair Zubair

In a similar development, Legit.ng previously reported that Zubair Zubair, a prominent activist known for his vocal criticisms of the Tinubu-led administration, was arrested by operatives of the DSS.

Reports making the rounds on Thursday, November 28, disclosed that Zubair was reportedly arrested in Kano and was later transferred to Abuja.

Zubair’s lawyer, Barrister Harun Magashi, confirmed the arrest and shared further details.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng