BREAKING: Nigerian Army Releases Fisayo Soyombo After Days in Detention, FIJ Shares Concern
- The Nigerian Army has released Fisayo Soyombo, founder of the Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ), after detaining him for three days
- Legit.ng recalls that Soyombo was arrested by the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, Rivers state
- The FIJ confirmed that following the intense media campaign calling for the release of Soyombo, the journalist has finally been released
Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Foundation for Investigative Journalism (FIJ) on Friday evening, November 29, confirmed the release of popular undercover journalist, Fisayo Soyombo.
Legit.ng had reported how Soyombo was arrested on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.
The Nigerian Army said the FIJ founder was arrested at an illegal oil bunkering site.
Soyombo’s arrest triggered a wave of condemnatory comments on social media.
FIJ concerned about Fisayo Soyombo's safety
But providing an update on Friday evening, FIJ disclosed that their founder has been released. However, it added that its “immediate concern is regarding the safety of ‘Fisayo Soyombo in view of extensive information sharing with the Army on his fieldwork during the period of his detention.”
FIJ's statement reads:
“We can confirm that our founder @fisayosoyombo has now been released by @HQNigerianArmy, following the intense media campaign you all mounted.
“FIJ acknowledges the Nigerian Army's deliberate mischaracterisation to suggest an involvement in "illegal oil bunkering". FIJ will also address this statement appropriately.
“Our immediate concern is regarding the safety of ‘Fisayo Soyombo in view of extensive information sharing with the Army on his fieldwork during the period of his detention. We are assessing the situation and hoping that his safety will not be jeopardised after release.”
The organisation added:
“We are assessing the situation and hoping that his safety will not be jeopardised after release.”
DSS 'arrests' prominent Kano activist
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly arrested a prominent Kano state-based activist, Zubair Zubair.
Zubair, who has been vocal in his criticisms of the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, was reportedly arrested in Kano and transported to Abuja.
Source: Legit.ng
