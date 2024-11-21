The federal government’s request to borrow $2.2 billion for capital projects has been backed by a civil society organisation

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency (CESJET)said the loan is essential to securing Nigeria's future and advancing its economic program

The group said the $2.2 billion loan proposal is clearly a necessity for Nigeria’s progress and development

FCT, Abuja - The Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency (CESJET) said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government’s request to borrow $2.2 billion is essential to securing Nigeria's future.

The Convener of the Group, Emeka Theodore, said the loan will help advance Nigeria’s economic program.

The group said the $2.2 billion loan proposal is a necessity for Nigeria’s progress. Photo credit: CESJET

According to Emeka, the funds are essential to the advancement of revenue-generating plans and institutional improvements.

He stated this while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, November, 21 and the statement was made available to Legit.ng

“Therefore, the $2.2 billion loan is essential to securing Nigeria's future and advancing its economic program, and not to be seen as a luxury, which a misguided thought and speculations occupying the mind of many.”

Emeka added that a better future for all Nigerians is at stake when the loan is approved and it is a mission to save generations.

“This proposed $2.2 billion loan is no unusual; its goal is to fund vital industries that would help Nigerians in the long run.”

He urged the national assembly members to put the interests of the country above populist digressions.

The group leader argued that denying the loan request would have disastrous effects on ongoing programs and projects.

“In conclusion, the $2.2 billion loan proposal is clearly a necessity for Nigeria’s progress. Rejecting this proposal would be self-defeating, compromising current initiatives and endangering the future of the country.”

Tinubu seeks national assemby’s approval for $2.2bn loan

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu requested permission to borrow $2.209 billion from external sources.

According to Tinubu, the $2.209 billion loan request would help to finance the deficit in the 2024 budget.

This was disclosed in a letter read by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, on the floor of the House on Tuesday, November 19.

