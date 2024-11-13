Global site navigation

Local editions

Tinubu Confers Title of Ambassador-in-situ On Permanent Secretary
Nigeria

Tinubu Confers Title of Ambassador-in-situ On Permanent Secretary

by  Adekunle Dada 2 min read
  • Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed PhD, has been conferred with the title of Ambassador-in-situ
  • President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the conferment of the title on Ahmed on Wednesday, November 13
  • Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf M. Tuggar (OON) presented Letters conferring the title of Ambassador-in-Situ to Ahmed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the conferment of the title of Ambassador-in-situ on Dunoma Umar Ahmed PhD.

Ahmed is a Permanent Secretary at the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja.

Tinubu confers Ambassador-in-situ title on Permanent Secretary
Dunoma Umar Ahmed is a Permanent Secretary at the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja. Photo credit: @NigeriaMFA
Source: Twitter

According to Thisday, ‘Ambassadors-in-situ are diplomatic officials of the highest rank sent by one country as its long-term representative to another usually in recognition of their selfless service to nation-building as officers of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.’

Read also

JUST IN: Protesters storm DSS HQ, demand investigation of Tinubu’s top minister, details emerge

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf M. Tuggar (OON) presented Letters conferring the title of Ambassador-in-Situ to Ahmed.

This was disclosed in a short statement issued via the ministry’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigeriaMFA on Wednesday, November 13.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the conferment of the title of Ambassador-in-situ on Dunoma Umar Ahmed PhD, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Congratulations, Your Excellency!”

Earlier, Tuggar (OON) presented Letters conferring the title of Ambassador-in-Situ to 27 Senior Officers at the Investiture ceremony held at the Rotunda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 28th May 2024.

The presentation ceremony was in line with Presidential approval to confer the title on Officers in the Nigerian Foreign Service who have attained GL. 16.

Facts about foreign affairs minister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tuggar is heading a ministry that he is familiar with having been an ambassador of Nigeria to Germany.

Read also

Tinubu travels out of Nigeria, destination, agenda disclosed

Tugar was born into a political family in Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria.

Legit.ng compiled five fascinating things to know about Nigeria's new minister of Foreign Affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 7 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication From Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

Hot: