Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dunoma Umar Ahmed PhD, has been conferred with the title of Ambassador-in-situ

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the conferment of the title on Ahmed on Wednesday, November 13

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf M. Tuggar (OON) presented Letters conferring the title of Ambassador-in-Situ to Ahmed

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the conferment of the title of Ambassador-in-situ on Dunoma Umar Ahmed PhD.

Ahmed is a Permanent Secretary at the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja.

Dunoma Umar Ahmed is a Permanent Secretary at the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja. Photo credit: @NigeriaMFA

Source: Twitter

According to Thisday, ‘Ambassadors-in-situ are diplomatic officials of the highest rank sent by one country as its long-term representative to another usually in recognition of their selfless service to nation-building as officers of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.’

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf M. Tuggar (OON) presented Letters conferring the title of Ambassador-in-Situ to Ahmed.

This was disclosed in a short statement issued via the ministry’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NigeriaMFA on Wednesday, November 13.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the conferment of the title of Ambassador-in-situ on Dunoma Umar Ahmed PhD, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Congratulations, Your Excellency!”

Earlier, Tuggar (OON) presented Letters conferring the title of Ambassador-in-Situ to 27 Senior Officers at the Investiture ceremony held at the Rotunda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs on 28th May 2024.

The presentation ceremony was in line with Presidential approval to confer the title on Officers in the Nigerian Foreign Service who have attained GL. 16.

Facts about foreign affairs minister

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tuggar is heading a ministry that he is familiar with having been an ambassador of Nigeria to Germany.

Tugar was born into a political family in Bauchi state, northeast Nigeria.

Legit.ng compiled five fascinating things to know about Nigeria's new minister of Foreign Affairs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng