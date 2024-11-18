Police Arrest Teacher Who Allegedly Took Advantage of 10-Year-Old Boy at Lagos School
- A teacher working at Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, identified as Prosper, has been arrested
- Lagos State Police Command confirmed that the teacher was caught for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old pupil at the school
- It was revealed that before committing the act, the suspect allegedly instructed the boy to behave like a girl
Police arrest a 22-year-old teacher at Blessed Peace School in Egbeda, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, identified as Prosper.
He was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old pupil at the school.
Reports gathered by Legit.ng on Sunday revealed that before committing the act, the suspect allegedly instructed the boy to "behave like a girl."
Further investigation uncovered that on October 18, 2024, Prosper lured the child to a secluded location under the guise of taking him to a spelling bee and art competition, promising substantial rewards such as millions of naira and potential international travel.
School teacher allegedly lured a boy
An eyewitness aware of the incident narrated that the teacher took advantage of the boy at the school.
“He took the boy to a class and ordered him to act like a girl. He then told him to pull his trousers down and close his eyes. He penetrated this boy and told him he should not tell anyone, assuring him that he would win the competition.”
Another source familiar with the suspect’s arrest revealed to our correspondent that the suspect was caught on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.
He was apprehended while attempting to commit a similar act with another pupil at the school.
“An 11-year-old boy, who is more outspoken, informed his parents that he no longer wanted to attend the school. When his parents pressed for a reason, he revealed that a teacher had been threatening him, warning that something bad would happen if he didn’t comply with the teacher’s demands.
“This led the parents, school management, and other teachers to question other pupils, though they initially found no leads. However, a teacher recalled that the suspect often showed particular interest in one boy, frequently buying him gifts and giving him preferential treatment.
It was learnt that the suspect was initially taken into custody by the police at the Idimu Division before being transferred to the Police Gender Unit for subsequent prosecution.
Teacher arrested for abusing 12-year-old stepdaughter
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a secondary school teacher, Blessing Emmanuel, has been arrested by the police for allegedly abusing her 12-year-old stepdaughter, Amarachi in the Nekede area of Imo state.
Amarachi’s father remarried in 2019 after the teenager’s mother died in 2018.
