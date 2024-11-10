Nigeria’s Democratic Progress Hindered by Lack of Electoral Deterrence, Says Sam Amadi
- Dr Sam Amadi attributes Nigeria's democratic stagnation to weak deterrence against electoral manipulation
- The director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought also called on the judiciary to reject manipulated election results
- Amadi advocates for institutional reforms to build public trust and prevent voter apathy, emphasizing that capturing INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies erodes democracy
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
FCT, Abuja - Dr Sam Amadi, a prominent Nigerian legal scholar and director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, has raised concerns over Nigeria’s democracy, attributing its stagnation to a lack of deterrence against electoral manipulation.
The former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), who spoke with Legit.ng, also argued that without stricter judicial intervention, politicians will continue to exploit the system with impunity.
According to Dr Amadi, the judiciary must play a more active role in curbing electoral fraud.
He suggested that the courts should “reject manipulated results,” even if this means sending cases back to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for further review.
His words:
“If the courts had nullified elections tainted by excessive spending or bribery, politicians would think twice before manipulating results."
Amadi explained that electoral malpractices have become rampant without judicial deterrence, as politicians are confident they can escape punishment.
Amadi stresses on impacts of electoral impunity
Amadi argued that unchecked manipulation deters voter participation and undermines public faith in the democratic process.
While noting that the turnout rate could continue to plummet if reforms are not enacted, he asked:
“Why would people vote if they believe the system is rigged?"
“The moral climate is eroded when people feel the system can be easily captured. If courts do not cancel flawed results, voters lose confidence," he added.
INEC, others need reforming, says Amadi
Amadi also stressed that deepening democracy requires institutional reforms.
He advocated for measures to bolster the credibility of both INEC and the judiciary.
“Capturing INEC, judiciary, and security agencies undermines democracy,” he said.
Amadi added that effective democracy in Nigeria will depend on robust institutions that discourage manipulation and promote fairness.
Adeyanju taunts INEC as Trump wins US election
In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju stirred reactions with his comments following the announcement of Donald Trump's victory in the hotly contested 2024 U.S. presidential election.
Adeyanju took to social media to mock Democratic candidate Kamala Harris's loss, suggesting Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could "save" her.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng, where he brings his expertise to provide incisive, impactful coverage of national events. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944