Dr Sam Amadi attributes Nigeria's democratic stagnation to weak deterrence against electoral manipulation

The director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought also called on the judiciary to reject manipulated election results

Amadi advocates for institutional reforms to build public trust and prevent voter apathy, emphasizing that capturing INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies erodes democracy

FCT, Abuja - Dr Sam Amadi, a prominent Nigerian legal scholar and director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, has raised concerns over Nigeria’s democracy, attributing its stagnation to a lack of deterrence against electoral manipulation.

The former Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), who spoke with Legit.ng, also argued that without stricter judicial intervention, politicians will continue to exploit the system with impunity.

According to Dr Amadi, the judiciary must play a more active role in curbing electoral fraud.

He suggested that the courts should “reject manipulated results,” even if this means sending cases back to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for further review.

His words:

“If the courts had nullified elections tainted by excessive spending or bribery, politicians would think twice before manipulating results."

Amadi explained that electoral malpractices have become rampant without judicial deterrence, as politicians are confident they can escape punishment.

Amadi stresses on impacts of electoral impunity

Amadi argued that unchecked manipulation deters voter participation and undermines public faith in the democratic process.

While noting that the turnout rate could continue to plummet if reforms are not enacted, he asked:

“Why would people vote if they believe the system is rigged?"

“The moral climate is eroded when people feel the system can be easily captured. If courts do not cancel flawed results, voters lose confidence," he added.

INEC, others need reforming, says Amadi

Amadi also stressed that deepening democracy requires institutional reforms.

He advocated for measures to bolster the credibility of both INEC and the judiciary.

“Capturing INEC, judiciary, and security agencies undermines democracy,” he said.

Amadi added that effective democracy in Nigeria will depend on robust institutions that discourage manipulation and promote fairness.

