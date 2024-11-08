A young man identified as Faisal Yakubu Hussaini has been shot dead by National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officers in Plateau state

The NDLEA officers allegedly shot the victim while raiding a lodge in Dangi, Kanam local government area of the state

The leadership of Kanam Development Association (KADA) has demanded for the arrest and prosecution of the officers involved in the tragic incident

Plateau state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have allegedly killed a young man, Faisal Yakubu Hussaini, in Plateau state on Thursday, 7th November 2024.

The tragic incident happened when NDLEA officers scared youths of the area with gunshots while raiding a lodge in Dangi, Kanam local government area of the state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the community members said the NDLEA officers failed to provide any explanation when asked if there was a crime committed by someone in the lodge.

The leadership of Kanam Development Association (KADA) urged the youths to be calm while assuring them that justice will be served.

The Chairman and Secretary, Barrister G Aliyu and ND Shehu Kanam, called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the NDLEA officers involved in the killing of the young man.

“This heinous act is unacceptable and violates the fundamental human rights of the victim. While we acknowledge the NDLEA’s right to operate within the bounds of the law, we strongly condemn this brutal and unjustifiable killing. The agency’s actions undermine the trust and confidence of the public in law enforcement. We demand the immediate arrest and prosecution of the officers involved in this heinous crime.”

When contacted the NDLEA spokesperson in the state, Abba Muhammad Sani, said the agency would investigate the matter and respond appropriately.

