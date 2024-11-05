The Forum of Security Experts (FOSE) has backed Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo's decision to allocate airstrips to Bishop David Oyedepo's Living Faith Church

Abuja, FCT—The Forum of Security Experts (FOSE) has backed the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, in allocating airstrips to Bishop David Oyedepo's Living Faith Church and other qualified individuals.

Legit.ng reports that this move has been surrounded by controversy, with some lawmakers calling for the revocation of Oyedepo's airstrip license due to security concerns.

Experts Speak on Keyamo's Allocation of Airstrip to Bishop Oyedepo, Others

However, Keyamo has clarified that the House of Representatives did not direct the revocation of any private airstrip licenses.

FOSE highlights benefits of airstrip allocation

In a statement signed by Danladi Adamu, the Forum hailed Keyamo's efforts to promote Nigeria's aviation growth, particularly his emphasis on modernizing Nigerian airports and investing in cutting-edge technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, and security.

Adamu said the allocation of airstrips to qualified individuals and organizations, like Living Faith Church, offers numerous benefits such as economic growth, jobs and stimulates local development.

He added that private airstrips also increase access to remote areas, facilitating humanitarian aid and medical evacuations.

Moreover, Adamu noted that private airstrips promote tourism, enabling visitors to access Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and natural attractions, boosting local economies and supporting small businesses.

“The allocation of airstrips to qualified individuals and organizations, like Living Faith Church, offers numerous benefits. It enhances economic growth, creates jobs, and stimulates local development. Private airstrips also increase access to remote areas, facilitating humanitarian aid and medical evacuations.

“Moreover, private airstrips promote tourism, enabling visitors to access Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and natural attractions. This, in turn, boosts local economies and supports small businesses," the statement read.

Keyamo's reforms reassuring, says FOSE

Adamu added that Keyamo's reforms has fostered an investor-friendly aviation sector, reassuring investors with transparency and accountability.

As minister, Adamu said he drives growth, modernization, and security enhancements while promoting Nigeria's aviation growth.

“Nigeria has achieved notable milestones in the sector, including improved ratings under the Cape Town Convention. The country's aviation working group rating jumped from 49.5% to over 70%. This renewed confidence will provide airlines with better financial instruments," the statement added.

The group, therefore, urged the National Assembly to support the ministry's efforts in enhancing aviation security and development.

