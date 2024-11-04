A police officer, Inspector Sani Suleiman, has been disarmed and detained for killing a commercial bus driver in Anambra state

Inspector Suleiman allegedly shot and killed the bus driver during an altercation over the payment of a N100 bribe

An eyewitness identified only as Kamtochukwu narrated how the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, November 2

Anambra state - A police Inspector Sani Suleiman killed an unidentified commercial bus driver over an alleged N100 bribe to the security operatives at a checkpoint in Anambra East local government area, Anambra state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on Saturday, November 2. The policeman, attached to the Otuocha Area Command shot the driver during an altercation over the payment of an N100 bribe.

As reported by The Punch, a source, a commercial driver near the scene identified as Kamtochukwu, made this known to newsmen.

He added that the deceased's vehicle was just ahead of his in the queue a few metres from the checkpoint when they suddenly heard the sound of a gunshot.

“The young man was shot dead during an altercation between him and the police officers over the payment of a N100 bribe. During the argument, one of the police officers quickly pulled the trigger and shot him dead."

The source said some youths in the area mobilised against the police action, causing chaos and panic before they were driven off the scene.

The state police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, said the command has taken action against the office and the situation is under control.

“The police officer involved has been identified as Inspector Sani Suleiman. He has been disarmed and detained for further investigations and internal disciplinary procedures.”

