Thousands protested at NNPC on November 4, demanding CEO Mele Kyari's resignation due to rising fuel prices and scarcity

Organized by the Two Million Man March and CEFRAN, protesters called for an end to the fraudulent fuel subsidy and accountability for adulterated fuel imports

Demonstrators urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritize Nigerian welfare and vowed to continue mobilizing until their demands are met

FCT, Abuja - Thousands of protesters flooded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) headquarters on Monday, November 4. calling for the immediate resignation of Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari.

Organized by the Two Million Man March Against Oil Scam Cabal and Citizens and Economic Freedom Rights Activists in Nigeria (CEFRAN), demonstrators expressed outrage over what they described as the “failure of Kyari’s leadership” in managing Nigeria’s fuel sector.

Protesters storm NNPC towers question leadership on fuel crisis, others Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Protesters call out Kyari’s leadership failures

With banners and chants, protesters condemned Kyari's leadership as incompetent, citing exorbitant fuel prices, persistent scarcity, and worsening economic hardship.

According to Abdullahi Bilal, co-convener of the march, Kyari’s focus on self-interest has deepened poverty and exacerbated inflation, currently at 24.5%.

“We are here because Nigerians have suffered long enough.

"We demand the immediate resignation of Mele Kyari. Under his watch, fuel prices have surged, fuel queues stretch for hours, and substandard fuel is imported.

"He must step down to make way for leaders who care about Nigerians," Bilal declared.

Demand for fuel subsidy end, transparency in oil sector

The protesters also called for a complete end to the subsidy system, which they argued only benefits a select few.

“The fuel subsidy is fraudulent and must be removed. Full deregulation is needed to bring transparency, competition, and fairness to the oil sector," said Bilal.

Concerns over adulterated fuel imports, local refinery failures

In addition to the subsidy issue, the protestors highlighted the ongoing problem of adulterated fuel imports, which have damaged vehicles, businesses, and livelihoods across Nigeria.

Bilal stated:

“We demand an end to the importation of low-quality, harmful fuel. This practice must stop immediately, and those responsible must face consequences.”

CEFRAN demands accountability and end to economic sabotage

The Citizens and Economic Freedom Rights Activists in Nigeria (CEFRAN) joined the call for Kyari’s resignation and highlighted what they called "economic sabotage" by the NNPCL.

According to Barrister Napoleon Otache, one of CEFRAN’s leaders, the importation of substandard fuel has disrupted daily life and worsened the national fuel crisis.

He said:

“How does adulterated fuel keep entering the country despite claims of quality control? We want answers, and we want accountability. NNPCL must prioritize the welfare of Nigerians over profits.”

On this note, in a unified appeal, protesters urged President Bola Tinubu to address these grievances and overhaul the oil sector.

“To President Tinubu, we say: enough is enough. We will continue mobilizing until our demands are met.

"The oil cabal cannot continue thriving at the expense of the nation’s welfare."

Again, filling stations adjust fuel prices as marketers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported a new fuel price at filling stations as marketers prepare to load petrol products from the refinery.

The deregulated petroleum market means market forces will now determine the pump price. Motorists have shared their experiences buying at the new prices at filling stations.

Source: Legit.ng