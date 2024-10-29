Ogun state government has taken against a principal, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo after a student was flogged to death in her school

Obada, Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun-led Ogun state government has shut down Obada Grammar School, Obada, Idi-Emi over the death of an SS2 student, Monday Ariyo.

Legit.ng recalls that Ariyo tragically died following a reported punishment of 162 frog jumps and 24 strokes of the cane.

Ariyo's punishment stemmed from a lighthearted remark about a dustbin, which escalated to the teacher seeking disciplinary measures from the principal.

The state government also suspended the school principal, Mrs. Tamrat Onaolapo, for allowing corporal punishment against the established rules and regulations.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Lekan Adeniran, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, October 29, The Punch reports

The statement partly read:

“The closure of the school was based on the directive of the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who has also directed that a panel should be set up to investigate the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

“The governor has promised that those liable by the outcome of the investigation will be made to face the full wrath of the law”.

Legit.ng recalls that the Ogun state Police command confirmed that Ariyo was pronounced dead at the Federal Medical Centre in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Ariyo was ordered to perform 162 frog jumps and received 24 strokes of the cane as punishment for allegedly breaking a dustbin.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the teacher was suspended and arrested after being accused of beating Arijo to death.

The principal of the school, Onaolapo, is also facing disciplinary scrutiny for allowing corporal punishment, which contravenes state regulations.

The Ogun state government has extended condolences to the Arijo family, promising to seek justice for the loss of their son.

