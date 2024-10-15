Anambra traders in cities like Onitsha, Nnewi, and Obosi defied Governor Charles Soludo’s order to end the sit-at-home practice

This is coming despite Governor Soludo’s warnings that defying the directive could result in shop closures for up to a month

Many traders, citing fear for their safety despite increased security patrols by the NSCDC

Anambra state - Despite Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo’s stern directive to end the sit-at-home order, traders in major commercial cities across the state, including Onitsha, Nnewi, Obosi, and Ekwulobia, kept their shops shut on Monday. October 14.

Markets like the Onitsha Main Market, Ochanja Market, and Nkpor Motor Parts Market were largely deserted, with most shops locked, disrupting economic activities.

Motor parks, banks, schools, and offices also remained closed, continuing the weekly sit-at-home tradition in the South-East.

Legit.ng reported that governor Soludo had visited Onitsha Main Market last week, urging traders to open for business on Mondays or face penalties.

The governor, likewise, warned that businesses defying his directive would have their shops sealed for up to a month.

His words:

“I am here to ensure that your shops are open. If you fail to open, your shop will be sealed for one week or more. From now on, the Main Market must be open every Monday.”

Traders: We fear for our safety

Despite security measures, including patrols by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), many traders hesitated to open their shops.

One trader, Udoka, expressed fear for his safety, saying:

"Some of us came around to observe, but most are afraid to open due to fear of being attacked. The presence of NSCDC officers is encouraging, but we need more assurance."

