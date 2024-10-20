The federal government has taken steps to combat flooding along the Makurdi-Gboko-Katsina-Ala highway.

Makurdi, Benue state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government has announced a plan to construct a multi-purpose dam upstream of the River Dura in the Buruku local government area of Benue state.

The Deputy Director of Hydrology at the federal ministry of water resources and sanitation, Robert Umezulike, said the dam is to combat flooding and contain the heavy water that flows from that axis.

The flood was caused by continuous sediment deposits in the river Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Umezulike made this known while assessing the Makurdi-Gboko-Katsina-Ala highway affected by the overflow of the River Dura that spilled onto the road, The Punch reports.

According to Umezulike, the flood was caused by continuous sediment deposits in the river. He claimed that the sediment deposits have reduced the river's depth and capacity to hold water.

He disclosed that the assessment team would evaluate the flood situation and report to the minister, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun, for immediate action.

“Over time, many of our rivers have become shallow due to sediment deposits in the water channels, which reduces their capacity to contain water. Consequently, when there is even a small amount of rain, the channels can become overwhelmed, resulting in flooding. Based on our observations, there is a need for a water reservoir upstream of the River Dura.

FG warns of flooding along Rivers Benue, Niger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians living in communities along the River Benue and River Niger have been warned of imminent flooding.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) said the areas have recorded dangerously high water levels.

The NIHSA’s director general, Umar Mohammed, urged residents near the riverbanks to evacuate as the water levels in the River Benue have reached critical point.

Source: Legit.ng