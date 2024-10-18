Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has evacuated residents from a distressed building in Kosofe

This follows a similar incident in Orile Iganmu, where a two-storey building collapsed due to structural distress

The agency says its proactive measures aim to safeguard lives and properties amidst rising concerns over building collapse

Gbagada, Lagos state - The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has announced the evacuation of occupants from a critically distressed structure.

According to LASBCA, the affected occupants are located at No. 5 Estapor Avenue, Sholuyi, Gbagada, in the Kosofe area of the state.

In an X post, the state government said the evacuation was necessary to mitigate the possible consequences of a building collapse.

“The evacuation was deemed necessary to prevent an imminent collapse and ensure the safety of lives and properties of the occupants,” the post read in part.

Building collapse in Lagos

Following the collapse of a two-storey building in the Orile Iganmu area of Lagos due to structural defects.

The state government noted that eviction notices were served in its public statement, but occupants vacated the premises.

The statement read thus:

“Upon the arrival of the Agency’s Response Team at the incident scene at 09:33hrs, it was observed that a two-storey residential building had collapsed on Monday, 14th October 2024.

“The cause of the collapse was attributed to distress. Further information gathered from LASBCA revealed that the occupants of the building had been served with eviction notices due to its distressed state, but some remained defiant.”

In the aftermath of the building collapse, it was reported that no fatality or injury was recorded.

Another building collapses in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a two-story building on Chris Igadi Street, in the Ago Palace Way area of Lagos State, collapsed on Saturday, May 7.

The Punch reported that people residing in the building vacated the premises immediately after the building gave a sign it wanted to collapse.

Legit.ng gathers that the permanent secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said no casualty was recorded during the incident.

