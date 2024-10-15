The EFCC has clarified the arrest of Favour Ekoh, a radio host from Urban Radio 94.5FM, Enugu

The EFCC clarified that during an attempt to arrest Ekoh, the situation escalated when a staff member locked the station's gates, holding the officers inside

The EFCC emphasized that no disruption to the radio station’s activities occurred during the arrest

Enugu state - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has provided clarity regarding the arrest of Favour Ekoh, host of the "Prime Time" programme on Urban Radio 94.5FM, Enugu.

Ekoh is under investigation for her alleged involvement in a N700 million Ponzi scheme that reportedly defrauded about 50 victims.

The victims involved claimed Ekoh lured them into investing in "Life Trading," a scheme operated by Leverage Index Limited, offering 10% returns on investment.

However, after collecting funds, the company allegedly closed its offices, leaving the victims without their principal investments or promised returns. Ekoh, as their main contact, became a focal point of the investigation.

EFCC's gives account of raid on Urban Radio

In a statement signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity for the EFCC and shared via its official X social media handle, on Monday, October 14, the EFCC operatives arrived at Urban Radio to serve an arrest warrant on Ekoh.

According to the commission:

"The officers identified themselves and informed the station’s Managing Director, Bamikole Owoyomi, of their mission.

"However, the situation escalated when a staff member called the Chairman of the station, who allegedly ordered the building’s gates to be locked, effectively holding the EFCC officers hostage."

Faced with this obstruction, the EFCC stated that it called for reinforcements, leading to the arrests of Owoyomi, Ekoh, and two security guards.

The commission clarified that:

"Ekoh was not arrested on air, and no disruption to the station’s activities occurred,"

He further noted that the officers did not tamper with any equipment at the station.

EFCC addresses allegations of hostage situation

In response to accusations that EFCC operatives were held hostage, Oyewale said,

"The obstruction of justice by locking EFCC officers inside the station was a serious offense, leading to the arrests of those involved."

He added that Owoyomi and the security guards have since been released after giving statements.

EFCC drags former speaker to court after 10 years of being acquitted

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed an appeal challenging the acquittal of Adeyemi Ikuforiji, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, on money laundering charges.

Ikuforiji and his former aide, Oyebode Atoyebi, were initially charged in 2012 with a 54-count charge involving N338.8 million in money laundering.

