The Centre for Public Advocacy and Transparency Watch has praised the House Committee on Appropriations, led by Abubakar Kabir Bichi

According to the centre, under Bichi's leadership, the committee has implemented key reforms, including making budget documents easily accessible

The centre urged other government agencies to emulate the committee's transparency standards

Abuja, FCT—The Centre for Public Advocacy and Transparency Watch has commended the House Committee on Appropriations, led by chairman Abubakar Kabir Bichi, for its commitment to transparency and accountability in budget appropriation.

In a statement on Sunday, October 13, the centre said under Bichi's leadership, the committee has significantly enhanced the budgetary process, promoting transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the needs of all Nigerians.

Dr. Amos Gana, president of the centre, said Bichi has revolutionised the budget appropriation process, eliminating budget padding and frivolous projects.

Centre lists key reforms implemented

The centre listed the reforms the House of Representatives committee reportedly implemented under Bichi's leadership. They include:

The committee has reportedly made budget documents easily accessible to the public and stakeholders, fostering responsibility and openness.

Dr Gana said the committee's Town hall meetings have enhanced transparency, providing a platform for public input and greater accountability.

He said:

"This move allows for constructive feedback and scrutiny, ensuring that the budget serves the needs of all Nigerians."

He added that Bichi had ensured the fair distribution of projects across the 360 constituencies without favour or prejudice.

According to him, the committee has prioritised essential expenditures and reallocated resources efficiently, ensuring optimal utilisation of funds.

The centre further stated that Bichi's efforts will have a positive ripple effect, promoting accountability and trust in government.

Centre sends message to govt agencies

The centre urged other government agencies and institutions to emulate the House Committee on Appropriations' transparency and accountability standards.

It said the move is expected to promote enduring success and align budgetary decisions with Nigeria's vision for sustainable growth.

"We urge other government agencies and institutions to emulate the House Committee on Appropriations' transparency and accountability standards," Dr Gana said.

