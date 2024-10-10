Senator Mohammed Ndume has emphasized that the Nigerian military's inadequate equipment is a key factor in the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency and banditry

Ndume expressed suspicion that some individuals were colluding with Boko Haram by leaking information, contributing to the resurgence of violence

Addressing rumours regarding an alleged ambush on his convoy, Ndume confirmed that these reports were false

Borno, Maiduguri - Senator Mohammed Ndume, former chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, has reiterated that the Nigerian military's lack of adequate equipment and poor morale were significant factors contributing to the persistence of Boko Haram and banditry in Nigeria.

During a visit to his Maiduguri residence after paying condolences to families of recent terror victims, Ndume addressed the media and expressed his concerns about the state of Nigeria’s military capabilities, The Punch reported.

Calls for better military support

Ndume has called for urgent federal government intervention to equip the military, ensuring they can effectively combat the insurgency and support local agricultural efforts, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“I spoke with Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa, who assured me that additional forces would be deployed in Gwoza."

Discussing the ongoing threat from Boko Haram, Ndume stated:

“I suspect some individuals are colluding with Boko Haram, leaking information to them.”

He acknowledged the efforts of the military and the Borno state government, led by Governor Babagana Zulum, but underscored the need for better resources.

The senator stressed:

“The military is committed to ending Boko Haram's violence, but they cannot succeed without being fully equipped, armed, and motivated."

Addressing the recent spate of violence targeting farmers, Ndume revealed that many crops were looted, leaving communities frustrated.

He lamented:

“Village heads informed me that almost half of the crops produced in Gwoza communities have been taken by terrorists, leading to hunger among resilient farmer."

Did Boko Haram attack Ndume's convoy?

Clearing the air on rumours concerning an attack by Boko Haram on his envoy, Ndume said:

“The reports circulating on social media that my convoy was ambushed by suspected Boko Haram terrorists are false."

While recounting his recent journey to Ngoshe and Kirawa, two areas devastated by terrorist attacks, he stated:

“On October 8, I, alongside military escorts, received a distress call about an ambush targeting Cameroonian soldiers on the Pulka-Kirawa road. We proceeded to Ngoshe to console the bereaved before heading to Kirawa."

Boko Haram kills Borno village head

In another development, Legit.ng reported that at least five people, including soldiers and a village head, were killed when Boko Haram ambushed a military convoy in Marte local government area of Borno state.

The ambush occurred near New Marte, resulting in an unspecified number of injuries.

A security source confirmed that the overall chairman of the civilian task force in Marte was among the casualties.

