At the Book On Review With Benji Awards in Lagos, 10-year-old Jesutise Tanimowo won the Most Original Story/Most Relatable Character Award for her book "Temi's Nightmare"

The ceremony, marking the show's 10-year anniversary, highlighted the importance of reading and literary works in promoting social change in Nigeria

Duoye Diri, governor of Bayelsa state, won the Social Change Advocate Award at the event held in Lagos

Lagos, Nigeria - Ten-year-old Jesutise Tanimowo stole the spotlight at the Book On Review With Benji Awards, clinching the Most Original Story/Most Relatable Character Award in the children's category for her book "Temi's Nightmare".

The ceremony, held at Eko Hotel Lagos, marked the 10-year anniversary of the popular radio programme.

Book On Review With Benji: A decade of literary excellence

The award night, supported by ClassicFM97.3 and others, drew a record number of nominees.

The event highlighted customer and partner stories that utilised literary works to promote a vibrant reading culture and social change in Nigeria.

Bayelsa monarch speaks on importance of literacy

King Bubaraye Dakolo, chairman of the Bayelsa State Council of Traditional Rulers, stressed the importance of reading, saying:

“We are reading, but we need to read more because, from what I've seen, there is a lot of falsehood, and so if we don't write and we don't tell our stories, we are going to live with the falsehood.

“So, for instance, the book titled The Riddle Of The Oil Thief is the untold story of oil and gas exploitation. I can authoritatively say that almost everything you know about oil and gas exploitation in Nigeria is a lie told by the oil industry for the last 70 years.”

The monarch's book The Riddle of the Oil Thief won the Best Emotionally Empowering Book award in the Non-Fiction category.

Irish Ambassador Peter Ryan speaks

The Irish Ambassador, Peter Ryan, represented by Mrs. Alice Dina, commended Nigeria's thriving literary community and noted its global impact.

“The attainment of a 10th anniversary of reviewing different books every week is a remarkable feat and all that has a positive contribution to the literary space in Nigeria," the Irish envoy said.

"Nigeria’s landscape is dynamic and evolving and connects traditional African narratives with contemporary global concerns.”

Book On Review With Benji: List of guests and winners

Other notable attendees included Prince Eniola Adigun, Mrs. Gbemi Shasore, and Mrs. Amira Obi-Okoye. Award winners included:

Jesutise Tanimowo ("Temi's Nightmare") - Most Original Story/Most Relatable Character Award

Akin Akingbogun ("Dreams From Yesterday") - Most Engaging Collection of Short Stories

Nike Campbell ("Saro") - Most Adaptive Book In Contemporary Times

Her Excellency Erelu Bisi Fayemi ("Where Is Your Wrapper") - Social Change Book-Advocate award

MASOBE - Outstanding Book Marketing & Distribution Outlet

Roving Heights - Publisher Of The Year

Bayelsa governor, others get special recognition

Meanwhile, Senator Duoye Diri, governor of Bayelsa state, won the Social Change Advocate Award, while the Embassy of Ireland, Nigeria, received The LITERARIAN Award for its contributions to literary initiatives.

The IHS Book Community was named Most Vibrant Book Community.

Host Benjamin Benji Okoh speaks

In his remarks, Benjamin Benji Okoh, host of Book On Review with Benji, reiterated the show's mantra: "A Nation That Doesn't Read Cannot Develop".

He emphasised the importance of reading for social change.

Okwui Ubosi, the finance director of Megalectrics Limited (Classic FM operators), praised the programme's success and urged continued support.

“Book On Review With Benji is 10 years old. It's been very successful, thanks to a lot of the people here. And it's grown, in leaps and bounds over the years, to become very popular, and Benji has attracted quite a number of important authors to the programme," Ubosi said.

I ask everybody to continue to support the programme and the show, and hopefully, we'll get many more great authors over at or come out of the show”.

Canadian publisher acquires Nigerian author's poetry book

In a related development, Jide Salawu's debut full-length work, "Contraband Bodies", has been acquired by NeWest Press Canada.

Salawu is a Nigerian author and PhD student at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.

Salawu's publicist, Pelumi Salako, announced in a statement sent to Legit.ng that the book will be published in the Fall of 2025.

