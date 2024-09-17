Fatima Yakubu, a survivor of the Alau Dam collapse in north-eastern Nigeria had thought she would die with her six children

Torrential rains led to the dam’s collapse, flooding homes and displacing hundreds of thousands near Maiduguri

Fatima and her children found refuge at Bakassi Camp, a center previously used by those fleeing Boko Haram insurgents

Fatima Yakubu, a mother of six, still cannot believe their survival after the dam collapse in north-eastern Nigeria.

The night was thick with rain, and the family, nestled south of Maiduguri near the Alau Dam, slept unaware of the impending disaster.

Survivor Fatima Yakubu speaks. Photo credit: Peterv via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

At 1am, Fatima felt the cold touch of water on her legs. The 26-year-old recounted to the BBC,

“It was rising very fast, and I was so scared. I thought I was going to die with my children.” Her cries pierced the night, summoning men who came to their rescue. “I am grateful to God,” she said, her voice trembling with relief.

Now, she and her children find refuge at Bakassi Camp, one of four centers hastily set up for the hundreds of thousands displaced by the flood.

‘I thought my six children and I wouldn’t survive’

This camp, until last year, sheltered those fleeing the terror of Boko Haram, whose 15-year insurgency has left deep scars in a region plagued by poverty.

Though the jihadists’ presence has waned, their shadow lingers. Maiduguri, despite the closure of displacement camps, remains a sanctuary for many who prefer its relative safety over the rural areas of Borno state.

The rains, heavier than usual, began in late August and continue to pour, leaving the air thick and humid.

The collapse of the Alau Dam has only compounded the misery. Locals, living around the dam, had watched with growing concern as the reservoir’s waters rose, alerting officials as the danger became imminent. But the officials told them there was nothing to worry about until the tragedy occurred.

Flooding in Maiduguri as Alau Dam breaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that residents of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, are on high alert after severe flooding submerged numerous homes.

This is following the reported overflow of the Alau Dam, which has been at full capacity for the past week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng