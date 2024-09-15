The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) confirmed that 274 inmates were missing after the walls of the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Maiduguri collapsed

The spokesperson for the NCoS, Umar Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, as rescue and recovery efforts continue in the flood-ravaged city.

The floods, triggered by the collapse of the Alau Dam following heavy rainfall, have submerged large sections of Maiduguri.

NCoS: Flood hits correctional facility hard

The flood's impact extended to the MSCC, where the walls were brought down by the force of the water.

Umar Abubakar confirmed the extent of the damage, stating,

“The flood brought down the walls of the correctional facilities, including the medium security custodial centre Maiduguri (MSCC), as well as the staff quarters in the city.”

In the chaos of the flood, 281 inmates were initially reported missing after the evacuation of the facility.

Abubakar added:

"Upon the evacuation of inmates by officers of the service, with support from sister security agencies to a safe and secure facility, 281 inmates were observed to be missing."

NCoS unveils identities of escapees

The NCoS has assured the public that detailed information about the escaped inmates, including their biometrics, is being made available to aid in their recapture.

Abubakar said:

“It is important to note that the service is in custody of their details, including their biometrics, which is being made available to the public."

Efforts to recapture escapees are underway, NCoS

Speaking on moves to rearrest the escapees, Abubakar said:

“The service is working in synergy with other security agencies as both covert and overt deployments have been activated to look out for them."

"Presently, a total of seven inmates have been recaptured and returned to custody, while efforts are ongoing to track down the rest and bring them back to safe custody.”

Flooding: Atiku makes N100m donation to victims

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has made a significant donation of N100 million to aid victims of the devastating floods in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The donation was announced on Sunday, September 15, in a statement released by his media adviser, Paul Ibe.

