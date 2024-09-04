Former President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of army staff, Lieutenant General Yusuf Buratai, has gotten a federal government appointment

Buratai was appointed as the chairman of Fire Prevention Week and Expo, Nigerian Humanitarian Action's (NIHA) international flagship program in the US

Recall that Buratai, during his time in office, led the war against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in several parts of the country

Josiah Idowu-Fearon, Vice-Chairman of NIHA, announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), former Chief of Army Staff, as the Chairman of Fire Prevention Week and Expo, NIHA's flagship program in the United States.

Buratai served as the chief of the army staff during the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and is now Nigeria's Ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Buratai appointed to lead anti-fire outbreak war

The appointment of Buratai is a strategic move to tackle the escalating fire outbreaks in Nigeria. Dr. Kletsaint Akor, Chairman of NIHA and the Proponents Council of Nigeria Fire Prevention Week, welcomed Buratai's appointment, describing it as a "game-changer" in the fight against fire incidents.

Buratai, with his military background, has committed to rallying support from stakeholders to reduce fire disasters and enhance fire safety measures.

The partnership between NIHA and the Federal Fire Service seeks to enhance response strategies and raise public awareness, addressing the ongoing threat of fire outbreaks to public properties and the economy.

Through this collaboration, NIHA aims to make a significant impact in fire prevention and management in Nigeria, leveraging Buratai's leadership expertise and network.

Why NIHA appoints Buratai

NIHA expressed optimism that with Buratai leading the initiative, there is renewed hope for a more effective approach to combating fire hazards in Nigeria.

During his time, the military carried out several operations, and the administration fought several battles to restore security in the country.

Buratai led the war against Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast, against the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), banditry in the north-central, and kidnapping in other parts of the country.

