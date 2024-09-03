Dangote Refinery has rolled out its first Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, from its 650,000 barrels per day facility in Lagos.

The milestone was achieved after over a year of its launch in May 2023.

At a press conference on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, owner of the Lagos-based refinery and billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote declared that “it’s a celebration day” for Nigerians as he presented the first sample of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.

Speaking to journalists, Dangote expressed his gratitude to President Tinubu for permitting the sale of crude oil in Naira.

Dangote made this presentation on Tuesday in a broadcast at his refinery situated in the Ibeju-Lekki Area of Lagos State.

The 650,000-capacity refinery engaged in a test run of the product.

He said:

“I would like to salute the people of Nigeria and the government of President Bola Tinubu for giving us the platform for growth, development, and prosperity. I also want to thank him personally for creating the idea of the Naira for crude. Doing that will give Naira stability.

“As we have this refinery working, it will show the true consumption of Nigeria; we can track every loaded truck and ship"

He also said that his refinery will meet the demands of not only Nigerians but also sub-Saharan Africa.

His words:

“Nigerians are now going to have good petrol while the engines of your vehicles will last longer. You will not be having an engine issue, which a lot of us were having. It won’t happen at all.”

“The quality here will match that of anywhere in the world; US, America, we will make sure that nobody will beat us in terms of quality."

Source: Legit.ng