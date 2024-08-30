The government of the United Kingdom has granted 82 Nigerians Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships

The selected Nigerians - 32 Nigerians Chevening scholarships awardees, and 50 Commonwealth scholarship awardees

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Mrs. Gill Lever, urged them to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 82 Nigerians have been awarded the Chevening and Commonwealth scholarships to study in the United Kingdom in 2024.

The selected Nigerians will study a wide range of master’s degrees and PhD programs at several universities in the UK.

As reported by Daily Trust, 32 Nigerians secured the Chevening scholarships, and 50 have been awarded the Commonwealth scholarship through the highly competitive application and interview process.

This is according to a statement from the UK High Commission in Abuja on Friday, August 30

The British Deputy High Commissioner, Mrs. Gill Lever, congratulated the beneficiaries of the scholarships.

“The UK continues to support the educational development of Nigerians and remain transparent and inclusive in the selection process across the board.

“I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity during your scholarship – through growing your knowledge, enriching cultural exchange, and confident networking – and then bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and doing great things for your country while creating a positive change in this country and the world.”

Lever stated this while speaking at the pre-departure reception in Abuja on Tuesday for scholars based in Abuja and its environs, The Punch reports.

According to the statement, the Deputy Head of Mission, Abby Bernard, will also host scholars in Lagos and nearby cities for a pre-departure ceremony next week.

