After a two-year hiatus, Emirates, the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), is set to resume flights to Nigeria on October 1, 2024.

This comes as a significant development following the UAE's decision to lift its visa ban on Nigerian travelers, a move that had halted movement between the two nations.

Emirates opens bookings for Nigerians travelling to UAE

In May 2024, Emirates announced its plans to reinstate daily services between Lagos and Dubai, marking the end of a suspension that began due to the airline's inability to repatriate over $85 million in ticket sales from Nigeria.

The financial impasse led to the UAE imposing a visa ban on Nigerians, further complicating travel and business relations.

Emirates announces travelling fees for Nigerians

Ahead of the resumption of flights, Emirates has opened ticket bookings for Nigerian passengers. The airline's website now lists fares starting at $665.30 () for economy class and $8,852 for first class. This move is expected to facilitate travel for passengers eager to reconnect with Dubai.

In tandem with the resumption of flights, the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) has reopened its portal for Nigerian visa applications.

"We are excited to inform you that the DVPC is now accepting visa applications for passengers traveling to Dubai," read a message from Emirates to its Nigerian travel partners.

Active negotiation with UAE

The federal government of Nigeria has been actively negotiating with UAE authorities to resolve the issues that led to the visa ban. However, despite the resumption of visa applications, some restrictions remain in place for certain applicants, according to aviation analyst and Director of Research at Zenith Travels, Mr. Olumide Ohunayo.

As the October 1 date approaches, many Nigerians are expected to take advantage of the new travel opportunities, whether to regularize their stay in the UAE or to return home. The reopening of Emirates' services and the visa portal marks a significant step towards normalising relations between Nigeria and the UAE.

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led federal government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to vacate travel restrictions imposed on Nigerians immediately vacating travel restrictions imposed on Nigerians with immediate effect.

The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday, July 15, after President Tinubu presided over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

