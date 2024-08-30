Drama as NYSC Bars Polytechnic Graduates, Gives Reason
- The NYSC has explained why it has to reject HND graduates from participating at its orientation camp nationwide
- According to the NYSC, it is now mandatory for prospective corp members, who graduated from the polytechnics, to present their IT certificate before participating in the scheme
- The NYSC said the decision was to ensure that the polytechnic graduates complete the 12-month mandatory industrial training before going for the HND
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a new policy requiring polytechnic graduates to present a certificate of their one-year industrial training to participate in the national youth service.
According to the NYSC, the policy aims to ensure that polytechnic graduates complete the mandatory 12-month industrial training before pursuing an HND.
NYSC confirms HND graduates IT certificate requirement
According to The Punch, on Thursday, August 29, the NYSC acting Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Caroline Lembu, confirmed that the certificate of industrial training is a requirement for polytechnic graduates.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, Yetunde Baderinwa, explained that corps members must undergo a one-year IT course with evidence of completion before pursuing an HND. According to her, institutions must confirm the completion of the IT course before admitting students for HND programs.
The service noted that the directive will take effect from the next orientation camp, and candidates who did not complete the IT will not be registered.
NYSC turned back polytechnic graduate without IT
It was now learnt that polytechnic graduates without IT certificates are being turned back from NYSC orientation camps across the country.
Authorities state that the policy is being implemented to sanitize the education sector and ensure that polytechnic graduates acquire practical industry skills relevant to their field of study.
The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) National President, Mr Shammah Kpanja, backed the NYSC policy, stating that industrial attachment is a critical requirement for advancing to the Higher National Diploma.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844