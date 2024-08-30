The NYSC has explained why it has to reject HND graduates from participating at its orientation camp nationwide

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has announced a new policy requiring polytechnic graduates to present a certificate of their one-year industrial training to participate in the national youth service.

According to the NYSC, the policy aims to ensure that polytechnic graduates complete the mandatory 12-month industrial training before pursuing an HND.

NYSC explains why HND graduate must present IT certificate Photo Credit: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

NYSC confirms HND graduates IT certificate requirement

According to The Punch, on Thursday, August 29, the NYSC acting Director of Press and Public Relations, Mrs Caroline Lembu, confirmed that the certificate of industrial training is a requirement for polytechnic graduates.

The NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, Yetunde Baderinwa, explained that corps members must undergo a one-year IT course with evidence of completion before pursuing an HND. According to her, institutions must confirm the completion of the IT course before admitting students for HND programs.

The service noted that the directive will take effect from the next orientation camp, and candidates who did not complete the IT will not be registered.

NYSC turned back polytechnic graduate without IT

It was now learnt that polytechnic graduates without IT certificates are being turned back from NYSC orientation camps across the country.

Authorities state that the policy is being implemented to sanitize the education sector and ensure that polytechnic graduates acquire practical industry skills relevant to their field of study.

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) National President, Mr Shammah Kpanja, backed the NYSC policy, stating that industrial attachment is a critical requirement for advancing to the Higher National Diploma.

