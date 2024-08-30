The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered INEC to recognize Prof. Chris Imumolen as the National Chairman of the Accord Party

FCT, Abuja - In a significant development, the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to recognize Prof. Chris Imumolen as the National Chairman of the Accord Party.

On Friday, August 30, Hon. Justice M.M. Adamu granted an ex-parte order in favor of Prof. Imumolen, restraining the defendants from parading themselves as the National Executive Committee of the Accord Party.

The court also directed that Prof. Imumolen be recognized as the legitimate National Chairman of the party.

Furthermore, the court prohibited the defendants from conducting any state and local government congresses pending the determination of the substantive suit before the court.

The ruling effectively puts Prof. Imumolen in charge of the party's affairs until the court makes a final decision on the matter.

This legal victory for Prof. Imumolen comes after his counsel filed a prayer on August 26, 2024, seeking the court's intervention in the leadership dispute within the Accord Party.

With this court order, INEC is now mandated to recognize Prof. Imumolen as the authentic leader of the Accord Party, paving the way for his continued leadership and direction of the party's activities.

