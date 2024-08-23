The World Health Organization (WHO) has prequalified Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited’s sulphadoxine/pyrimethamine tablets

Swiss Pharma Nigeria is recognized as the first local manufacturer in West and Central Africa to receive WHO prequalification for two products within 15 months

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) announced this achievement as a result of successful collaboration with Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited

The World Health Organization (WHO) has granted prequalification to Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited's (SWIPHA) sulphadoxine/pyrimethamine antimalarial tablets, which are formulated in 500/25mg doses for malaria prevention in children and pregnant women.

WHO prequalification evaluates the quality, safety, and effectiveness of medicines.

WHO prequalifies Nigerian manufacturers for antimalarial tablet production Photo credit: Alvarez/@officialnafdac

Source: UGC

Products that meet these criteria and have manufacturing sites and contract research organizations compliant with WHO standards are included on the WHO's list of prequalified medicines, TheCable reported.

This status ensures that the drug is globally accepted and boosts confidence among healthcare providers regarding its efficacy.

Previously, on May 2, 2023, the WHO also added Swiss Pharma's pediatric zinc sulphate (20mg dispersible tablets) to its list of prequalified medicines.

NAFDAC: Prequalification as a result of successful collaboration

In a statement on Thursday, August 22, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) highlighted that this achievement results from successful collaboration between the agency and Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited, as reported by Vanguard.

NAFDAC also noted that:

"Swiss Pharma Nigeria is the first local manufacturer in West and Central Africa to achieve this milestone."

NAFDAC said:

“Being the first manufacturer to be recognized by the WHO as operating at an acceptable level of compliance to good manufacturing practice (GMP) requirements in West Africa in 2013, the manufacturer is now also the first manufacturer of finished pharmaceutical product to attain prequalification of 2 products in the West Africa and Central Africa Sub-region within the time space of 15months.

