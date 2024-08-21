Senator George Akume, SGF, praised the initiative and stressed the importance of preserving the nation's democratic history

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government has endorsed the Inter-Party Advisory Council’s (IPAC) documentary project titled Unbroken: Two and Half Decades, highlighting Nigeria's 25 years of uninterrupted democracy.

Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), commended IPAC for this initiative and emphasized the significance of preserving the nation’s democratic history.

Secretary General of the Federation, George Akume speaks on IPAC's new movie Photo credit: @SGFAkume/@Afropages

Source: Twitter

Akume calls for return of history subject

He also advocated for reinstating history as a subject in schools, stating,

"This is a historic effort by IPAC to document and preserve our democratic journey."

Akume made these remarks during a meeting on Wednesday, August 21, with IPAC’s National Chairman, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, and other council executives at the Presidential Villa.

He assured them of the government's support to ensure the documentary reaches both older and newer generations of Nigerians, Vanguard reported.

New movie to rebrand Nigeria, says Dantalle

Dantalle explained that the film aims to rebrand Nigeria’s image by showcasing key achievements and challenges since 1999.

He said:

"The documentary is set to be streamed on global platforms like CNN, Netflix, and Amazon to present Nigeria’s story to an international audience."

Nwanyanwu calls for support of documentary

Dan Nwanyanwu, Chairman of the Steering Committee on 25 Years of Democracy and the film project highlighted the importance of national prioritization for the documentary.

Meanwhile, IPAC Public Relations Consultant, Dr. Chris Oge Kalu, discussed the timing and global reach of the project, promising that it would positively enhance Nigeria’s image.

Source: Legit.ng