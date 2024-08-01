The hunger protest in Kaduna escalated dramatically, with demonstrators setting fire to the headquarters of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA)

Kaduna state - The hunger protest in Kaduna has escalated into violence, with demonstrators setting fire to the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA) headquarters.

Previously peaceful, the protest turned chaotic as hundreds of protesters marched back to Ahmadu Bello Way from Kaduna Government House via Sokoto Road.

In addition to the arson at the KASTLEA headquarters, the protesters also looted property at the agency’s office and nearby private residences, Nation reported.

Mr. Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, has confirmed the incident.

Further details soon..

