The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said there will be severe consequences should high institutions not reveal all candidates admitted without a Central Admissions Processing System (CAP) since 2017.

The examination board also cautioned parents, guardians and admission seekers against accepting admission outside CAP, adding that it has observed a surge in candidates visiting its offices to address issues related to admissions made outside the CAPS since 2017.

JAMB then expressed appreciation for the candidates' eagerness, adding that correcting the misunderstanding was essential and that the focus was on their actions. It stressed that the primary responsibility lies with the institutions, which must disclose all candidates admitted outside CAPS by August 31st, 2024.

According to JAMB, institutions are urged to carefully review its initial directive and ensure prompt compliance, as failure to disclose will lead to "severe consequences." The board reminded candidates not to accept admissions outside CAPS and reiterated that candidates not disclosed by institutions will not be recognized.

According to the statement signed by the board spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB will no longer tolerate any condonement of undisclosed admissions, stating that institutions must take immediate action to comply with this directive to avoid repercussions.

The statement reads in part:

"We urge institutions to carefully review our initial letter and ensure full compliance, as failure to disclose will result in severe consequences. Candidates are also reminded not to accept admissions outside CAPS."

