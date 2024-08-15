The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told UTME candidates the kind of admission not to accept from tertiary institutions

The entrance examination board warned UTME candidates against accepting admissions outside its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS)

The spokesman of the examination body, Fabian Benjamin, warned that failure to disclose candidates admitted outside CAPS will result in severe consequences

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates not to accept admissions into any Nigerian tertiary institution outside the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, warned that there were severe consequences for tertiary institutions that violated the order.

JAMB warned that there were severe consequences for violation Photo credit: JAMB/UTME

“Candidates are also reminded not to accept admissions outside CAPS."

Benjamin reminded tertiary institutions to hasten the disclosure of admissions they offered outside CAPS between 2017 and 2023.

“The true emphasis lies with the institutions, which must disclose all candidates admitted outside CAPS before the August 31st, 2024 deadline. This directive requires immediate attention and compliance.

“We urge institutions to carefully review our initial letter and ensure full compliance, as failure to disclose will result in severe consequences.”

He made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, August 15, Vanguard reports.

The JAMB spokesperson added the examination body will not tolerate undisclosed admissions moving forward.

“The Board reiterated that candidates not disclosed by institutions would not be entertained. The Board will not tolerate any Condonement of undisclosed admissions moving forward.”

