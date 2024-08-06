On August 5, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff, promoted 19 Master Warrant Officers to the highest rank in the Naval Warrant Officer cadre

FCT, Abuja - On Monday, August 5, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), elevated and honored 19 Master Warrant Officers to the highest rank in the Naval Warrant Officer cadre.

The ceremony, which took place at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja, was presided over by Rear Admiral JD Akpan on behalf of the CNS.

As reported by Leadership, Akpan tasked the officers to consider the promiotion as a clarion call to for more work.

He said:

“You have played key roles before and now you have to play more important roles, we will not be tired of tasking you because to whom much is given is expected.

“It is not a time to sleep or go to bed because you have a whole lot of responsibilities now. This is a very high leadership role, you should lead by example and also exhibit more dedication which is key in the discharge of your duty."

CNS: 19 officers were promoted due to outsanding service delivery

Speaking on the reason why the Nigerian Navy honored them with the promotion, Ogalla said:

“You were selected for this elevation due to your good service which has brought you this far, remember many are looking up to you, please do not do anything that would make the Chief of Naval Staff and Naval authorities regret that they gave you this responsibility."

He urged the newly promoted officers to continue making significant sacrifices for both the Nigerian Navy and the nation, particularly during this challenging period for maritime security.

According to the CNS, these officers, who have already made substantial contributions, are now tasked with even greater responsibilities.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the trust placed in them, setting a strong example, and completing their service with integrity.

Additionally, he praised the officers' families for their unwavering support, which has been instrumental in their advancement.

Newly promoted officers assure of dedication

Master Warrant Officer Philip Shishi, speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, expressed heartfelt thanks to God and the Chief of Naval Staff for the honor of their promotion to Naval Master Warrant Officers.

He assured the CNS that they would uphold the dignity of their new ranks with increased dedication and remain committed to fulfilling the CNS’s vision.

