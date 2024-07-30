Security operatives in Anambra state have arrested a herbalist named Ezekiel, who was found with around 11 human bones

Anambra State - Security operatives in Anambra State have apprehended a herbalist named Ezekiel, who was found in possession of approximately 11 human bones.

The arrest took place over the weekend in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area, in Anambra state, but Ezekiel originally hails from Ezza in Ebonyi State.

Anambra police nab man with 11 human bones

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, the arrest followed a tip-off from whistleblowers who reported suspicious activities at his residence.

A trending video on social media shows the raid conducted by security forces, during which various human bones were recovered from Ezekiel’s home.

During interrogation, Ezekiel confirmed the bones were human but claimed they were given to him by a relative from a region in Ebonyi State experiencing communal clashes.

Herbalist reveals purpose of the bones

He stated he uses these bones to make various ‘high-quality charms’ for clients.

In the video, a security operative warned the community to be vigilant about who they rent properties to and what activities occur in their homes.

Police react

The operative praised the whistleblower for providing the information that led to the operation and encouraged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity.

SP Ikenga Tochukwu, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident, noting that Ezekiel was intercepted by vigilantes and police operatives from the Neni Division during a routine patrol.

Also, in Ilorin the Nigerian Police also arrested a man with eleven human skulls and 29 human bones, as reported by Vanguard.

