Over N438 billion has been allocated to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the NG-CARES Programme

Funds were distributed according to the results of the third Independent Verification Agency (IVA) assessment conducted in January 2024

NG-CARES, which began in 2021 and runs until December 2024, aims to improve the livelihoods and resilience of the poor

The federal government has allocated over N438 billion to 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the NG-CARES Programme.

This was announced by Suleiman Odapu, Information and Communication Officer for the Federal CARES Support Unit (FCSU), on July 23, 2024.

Tinubu's govt makes major move to address multidimensional poverty Photo credit: @asovilladigital

Source: Facebook

Allocation was based on IVA performance of states, says FG

Odapu cited the National Coordinator of the NG-CARES Programme, Abdulkarim Obaje, who explained that the funds were allocated based on the performance results of the states and FCT during the third Independent Verification Agency (IVA) assessment conducted in January 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Obaje, Zamfara, Nasarawa, and Plateau states were the top earners, receiving N49.2 billion, N27.2 billion, and N26.3 billion, respectively, as reported by Premium Times.

However, he noted that Kaduna and Anambra states did not submit results for verification in this assessment.

The national coordinator expressed optimism that all 36 states and the FCT would participate in the fourth IVA exercise scheduled for September 2024.

He said:

"This substantial reimbursement is intended to help state governments and the FCT tackle multidimensional poverty and enhance efforts to improve the lives and resilience of the poor and vulnerable."

Obaje added that the funds were allocated specifically for social intervention programs in the states and the FCT.

FG: Resources must be channelled to provide relief

He expressed optimism that these resources would be effectively utilized to provide significant relief and improvement to the lives of many impoverished and underserved Nigerians, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Obaje also extended his gratitude to the federal government, particularly Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Bagudu, for his leadership and support, which has been crucial for the success of the NG-CARES Programme.

He praised the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, as well as the governors and NG-CARES staff nationwide, for their efforts and achievements under the program.

The NG-CARES Programme, which began in 2021, is scheduled to conclude by December 2024.

Sanusi decries spate of economic hardship in Nigeria

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about the severe economic hardships facing Nigerians.

Sanusi emphasized the dire circumstances many Nigerians are currently experiencing.

Source: Legit.ng