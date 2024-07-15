The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has banned market associations to prevent profiteering

In a viral video, chiefs announced that no one should force others to join market associations or dictate prices

The chiefs warned that anyone harassing vendors selling at lower prices or preventing outsiders from trading in Ile-Ife will face banishment from the city

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has reportedly banned market associations to combat profiteering and rising food prices.

The traditional head emphasized that no one should force others to join any association or dictate prices for their goods.

Ooni of Ife moves to address hike of food commodities Photo credit: @Osunboie

Source: Twitter

A viral video shared via X by @dammiedammie35 showed a chief making this announcement in a market in Ile-Ife. One chief.

The chief said he had just come from a meeting with the Ooni and his fellow chiefs, adding that the move is part of efforts to addressing the skyrocketing hike in prices of food and commodities, Daily Independent reported.

The chief also warned that anyone found harassing market vendors who sell at lower prices will face banishment from Ile-Ife, as reported by The Guardian.

The chiefs, in a video, said:

“In the name of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, and the 16 Chiefs, the market leaders (Babaloja and Iyaloja) of Ile-Ife are to inform all traders that, effective immediately, the Kabiesi has abolished market associations.

"Furthermore, anyone who intimidates or pressures others to sell their goods at specific prices will face consequences. Each vendor should set their own prices, and the price for a portion of pepper must not exceed N200; selling it for N500 is prohibited from today onwards.

"For those selling food items, any vendor found cheating customers by giving 7 cups instead of a proper congo of rice will be expelled from the city. Additionally, any outsider wishing to trade in Ile-Ife should be welcomed, and those who attempt to drive them away will also be expelled.”

Video below:

