Ebere Mogbo, an Abuja-based widow, has sought assistance from First Lady Remi Tinubu after her farming efforts were reportedly halted

Mogbo had invested in planting 2,000 yam seedlings on her property to participate in the First Lady’s ‘Every Home a Garden’ initiative

The estate chairman, Sani Abba-Kura, refuted Mogbo’s claims, stating she was aware of the regulations

An Abuja-based widow, Ebere Mogbo, has appealed to First Lady Remi Tinubu for assistance after the management of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) Estate allegedly thwarted her aspirations of farming.

Mogbo, who recently lost her husband, had invested significantly in a farm within the estate.

Abuja widow, Mogbo appeals to Remi Tinubu for support over farmland dispute Photo credit: @SenRemiTinubu/@AllAfrica

Source: Twitter

In a briefing in Abuja, the widow claimed that the land would help her secure the N25 million prize in the First Lady’s ‘Every Home a Garden’ initiative.

The first lady had taken to her social media X handle to share pictures of herself farming in her garden, encouraging women to participate in the ‘EveryHomeAGarden’ competition, TheCable reported.

However, her plans were thwarted when the estate management reportedly prevented her from planting 2,000 yam seedlings on her property, citing estate regulations, Vanguard reported.

Mogbo claimed she was unaware of any rules against farming on the property and alleged that a personal grudge drove the management’s actions.

She also alleged that the estate management aimed to sell the property to a powerful politician and that she had refused to sell her land.

Struggling to make ends meet since her husband’s death, Mogbo viewed the farming initiative as a means of self-empowerment.

She pleaded with the First Lady to intervene and help her achieve her farming goals.

She said:

“The issue is that when the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, encouraged women to have gardens in their homes, I thought it would be a good idea to join in instead of staying at home mourning my husband, especially since there was a prize of N25 million.

“So, I came here to start cultivation on my property. I had already begun to make improvements and went to Orange Market in Mararaba to buy 2,000 yam tubers.

“When I started, no one stopped me. Suddenly, a man appeared, claiming to be the estate chairman. I do not know him. He stopped me even though we had already planted some yams.”

However, the estate management has refuted the claims, asserting that Mogbo was aware of the regulations and had leased her property, contravening the estate’s policy.

Sani Abba-Kura, the chairman of the estate, said:

"Mrs. Mogbo had rented the property, and it is against the estate's policy for occupants or property owners to cultivate crops within the estate."

Remi Tinubu calls on women to accept farming

In a related development, legit.ng reported that the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged women to champion the country’s food security campaign as she unveiled a new project at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Remi Tinubu made the call at the State House residence while unveiling her vegetable garden, which she planted to encourage first-time women farmers to join the ongoing “Every Home A Garden Competition.”

Source: Legit.ng