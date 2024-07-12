Senator Shehu Sani has reacted to the Supreme Court's ruling on the autonomy of local government administration in Nigeria

The former Kaduna Central senator said some LG chairmen will ask their governors what they should do after receiving their allocation alert

Some Nigerians took to Senator Sani's post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on what they think will happen after the judgement

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani said many local government area chairpersons will still reach out to the state governor when they receive their allocation from the federation account.

Sani stated this while reacting to the Supreme Court ruling which ruled that LG allocation must be paid directly to their account and not state governors.

The civil rights activist said this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Thursday, July 11.

The former federal lawmaker said some chairmen will ask the governors what they should do with the allocation after receiving the alert.

Sani wrote:

“Your Excellency Sir, I received the alert what should I do with it?” Despite the Supreme Court ruling, many LG chairmen will still behave like this when their account is credited directly.”

Nigerians react to LG autonomy judgement

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians on the Supreme Court's ruling on LG autonomy.

@ososensei

This problem can be solved by stopping states from running LG elections.

@Ibrahim_s_ahmad

What FG needs to do now is to take over the affairs of LG elections and hand it over to INEC for more transparency.

@DipoSpeak

This is where the EFCC will come in and demand accountability of such funds, we can get it right if we are determined.

@donald_segun

Until the local govt chairmen are elected by INEC, they would likely behave as described.

@Zarmaomar

The verdict is not very clear if SIEC were the ones to conduct local government elections. I believe even if the money goes directly to the local government, it still comes back to the state government because the governors will make sure they impose their anointed candidates. The best thing is to abolish SIEC local government elections, which should be conducted by INEC.

