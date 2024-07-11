Borno govt reintegrates 8,490 repentant Boko Haram members

No fewer than 8,490 repentant Boko Haram members have been reintegrated through the Borno Model process.

Borno state, Maiduguri - The Borno State government has reintegrated 8,490 repentant Boko Haram members through the Borno Model process.

The Commissioner for Information and Internal Security, Prof. Usman Tar, said the repentant Boko Haram members are low risks and minors.

Tar said the repentant Boko Haram members are low risks and minors.

Tar disclosed that military and other security agencies alongside traditional leaders of their various communities have cleared the repentant terrorists.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tar stated this during an oath-taking event organised for 560 repentant insurgents in Maiduguri on Wednesday, July 10.

According to him, they conducted surveys which showed that those who were reintegrated into society never violated any rules, nor did they go back to the bushes.

He said the Borno Model process has been successful.

“For the past three years, we established the Borno Model for the mass return of insurgents and those who were trapped in the line of violence. Today we are winning out an additional 560 returnees who are low risks and minors. They have been trained in phone repairs, mechanics, carpentry and all sorts of trades.

“This platform has been very successful, so people should not be worried because of a few challenges. Office of the National Security Adviser has shown confidence in this process (Borno Model), and we are working with other state governments who are exploring ways and means of adopting our Borno Model.”

