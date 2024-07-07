Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH) in Wudil, Kano state, announced the restoration of electricity to the institution on Friday evening

The swift reconnection was made possible through an initial N100m payment by the Dangote Foundation

The Dangote Foundation is exploring sustainable solutions for the University's electricity issues

Wudil, Kano State - The management of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTECH) in Wudil, Kano State, announced that electricity was restored to the campus on Friday evening, July 5.

This reconnection to the power grid was made possible by the efforts of the Kano state government and the Dangote Foundation.

Aliko Dangote provides help to restore electricity for ADUSTECH Photo credit: @NigeriaStories/@babarh

Source: Twitter

As reported by Arise Television, Prof. Musa Tukur Yakasai, the Vice-Chancellor of the -owned university, in a statement said the University was reconnected to electricity by KEDCO today, Friday, July 5, 2024, around 4 pm local time.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"This follows the swift action by the Kano State Government and the University Chancellor, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, through the Dangote Foundation, which made an initial payment of N100m.

"Additionally, the Kano State Government has pledged to settle the remaining debts of the University and other State MDAs."

Dangote to provide long electricity solutions for Kano varsity

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the Dangote Foundation is exploring sustainable solutions to the University's electricity supply problems, such as solar mini-grids, according to Leadership Newspapers.

Prof. Yakasai expressed the University Community's gratitude for the prompt intervention by the Kano State Government, led by Governor Abba Yusuf, and specifically thanked the Secretary to the State Governor (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, and the Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr. Yusuf Kofarmata, for their efforts.

He said:

"Special appreciation goes to our Chancellor and President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, as well as the Director General of the Dangote Foundation and her team."

Dangote begins petrol production, marketers speculate price

In another development, Aliko Dangote, president of Dangote Industries Limited, disclosed last month that petrol from the Dangote refinery will be available in mid-July.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian billionaire said there was a shift in production date due to some hitches experienced at the refinery.

However, as petrol from the $20 billion facility is expected to hit the local market in two weeks, oil marketers have expressed concern that the product’s price may be higher than anticipated.

Source: Legit.ng