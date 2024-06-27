Senator Shehu Sani said Senators Godswill Akpabio and Ahmad Lawan are not fit enough to run like Kenyan parliamentary members

The former lawmaker said he knows Senator Bukola Saraki is fit enough and Senator Dino Melaye can jump and climb trees

The civil rights activist and social critic said Senator Ben Bruce, the founder of Silverbird Group can only catwalk

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said he is not sure Senator Ahmad Lawan and Godswill Akpabio, could have run like their counterparts in Kenya.

The Kenyan fled from protesters who stormed the parliament following the government’s controversial finance bill that would have hiked taxes across the board.

Sani said he knows that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, is physically fit and can run like the Kenyan senators.

The former federal lawmaker stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Wednesday, June 26.

The civil rights activist and social critic said Senator Dino Melaye can jump and climb trees while Senator Ben Bruce can only catwalk.

Sani wrote:

“When I watched the Kenyan Senators running, I know that Saraki is physically fitted to run but I’m not sure of Senators Lawan and Akpabio.

“Dino can jump and Climb tree but Ben Bruce can only do catwalk.”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some reactions from Nigerians as Kenyan senators ran from protesters who stormed the parliament.

@bigwig_austin

Recall that Femi Gbaja jumped through gate. Don't underestimate our parliamentarians o!

@EbukaNw82866148

Senators Lawan and Akpabio may have to hide for prayers in the Clerk's Office

@iam_doctormayor

It's very funny to watch. I just want to see some senators on how they want to start running with their big belly.

@donald_segun

Leemao . Akpabio will get caught first for obvious reasons. Perhaps only Saraki and definitely Dino could have escaped

@west_tekena

Saraki's got the marathon pace, Dino's got the tree-climbing skills, Lawan and Akpabio are still trying to figure out how to jog without tripping on their own feet! And Ben Bruce? He's sticking to what he knows best - working the catwalk like it's a fashion show!

