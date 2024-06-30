Hon. Philip Agbese, Deputy Spokesman of the Nigerian 10th House of Representatives, has praised Speaker Tajudeen Abbas' leadership

Agbese emphasised the parliament's efforts in promoting accountability and transparency through initiatives like the Public Accounts Committee

The lawmaker urged other African legislative bodies to emulate Abbas' leadership, which prioritises public engagement and addresses the needs of the masses

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has eight years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Johannesburg, South Africa - The Nigerian 10th House of Representatives, led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, remains a shining example of a parliament committed to serving the people, according to Hon. Philip Agbese, deputy spokesman of the House.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Pan-African Parliament's third ordinary session in Johannesburg, South Africa, Agbese praised Speaker Abbas' leadership, saying it prioritises the needs of the common man.

Philip Agbese, deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, said the Green Chamber's priority under Speaker Tajudeen Abbas remains the masses. Photo credit: House of Representatives

Source: Facebook

"Under Abbas' leadership, the 10th House has made significant strides in tackling poverty, inequality, and ensuring marginalized communities are heard," Agbese said.

Agbese asks others to emulate Speaker Abbas

Agbese further praised the leadership of Rt. Hon. Abbas in the 10th House of Parliament for promoting accountability and transparency.

He highlighted the parliament's efforts to prioritise the needs of the masses, address issues like poverty and inequality, and ensure the voices of marginalised communities are heard.

The deputy spokesman said Abbas's open-door policy allows citizens to engage with their representatives and participate in the legislative process, demonstrating a commitment to addressing public concerns. He advised other African legislative houses to emulate him.

Agbese lists some committees to promote transparency

Agbese added that the Green Chamber has also established various committees and initiatives to promote accountability and transparency in governance.

"These include the Public Accounts Committee, which ensures that public funds are used judiciously, and the Committee on Public Petitions, which provides a platform for citizens to report cases of corruption and maladministration.

"As the Nigerian House of Representatives continues to prioritize the needs of the masses, it serves as a model for other African countries to follow," he said.

10th House of Reps hailed for innovations in budget reforms

In another report, Nigeria's 10th House of Representatives has been commended for its innovative appropriation approach, which has reportedly brought transparency and inclusivity to the budgetary process.

According to Professor Ifure A. Ifure, Country Representative of the Centre for International and Strategy, the House has replaced the traditional closed-door approach with a model that ensures resources are allocated efficiently and effectively.

Source: Legit.ng