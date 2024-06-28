Traders in the Karu market, Abuja, experienced significant losses after a fire outbreak

The victim expressed deep distress and uncertainty about recovering from the loss, highlighting the impact on her livelihood and her children's education

Preliminary investigations suggest the fire was likely caused by an electrical surge, with officials still assessing the full extent of the damage

Karu, Abuja-Traders in Abuja's Karu market were left devastated following a fire outbreak late Thursday, with one trader confirming a loss of over ₦10 million.

The distraught victim, who wished to remain anonymous, was inconsolable and expressed uncertainty about how to recover from the massive loss.

Vendors tell sad stories of damages from fire inferno in Karu market, Abuja Photo credit: @AsuDelphine

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, the FCT Fire Service responded to the fire, but the destruction was extensive.

One of the victims who spoke to pressmen on Friday, June 28 said:

"Everything has burned down. I couldn't save anything. This is our livelihood. My children's school fees were there.

"I can't hold back my tears; I am in pain. I don't know if the government can help us. I've lost over ₦10 million here. I'm exhausted and don't know where to start."

As reported by Vanguard, the FCT fire service faced difficulties accessing the scene due to the large crowd gathered in the area.

Soldiers were, however, present to maintain order and ensure everyone's safety.

What caused the fire?

Preliminary investigations suggest that an electrical surge may have caused the fire, which quickly spread throughout parts of the market.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed, but the impact on the community is evident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as officials work to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Panic as fire guts Abuja popular Karu market

In another report, the popular Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Karu market is on fire.

Traders at the market are still scrambling to salvage what they could. The cause of the fire is still unknown. Officials of the FCT fire service are battling to put off the inferno.

Legit.ng reported that the fire has destroyed goods worth millions of naira. Firefighters are desperately trying to put out the fire.

