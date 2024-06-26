Politics was set aside at the wedding ceremony of music star, Davido and his lovely wife, Chioma

Seyi, one of the sons of President Bola Tinubu united with Akin Olaoye, a supporter of Peter Obi and others

Olaoye said Southwest brothers and leaders with diverse political attributes stood together for Davido

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - Seyi, one of the sons of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu united with Akin Olaoye, a supporter of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election at the wedding ceremony of music star, Davido and his lovely wife, Chioma.

Olaoye, Seyi, Adebola Williams and Japheth Joshua Omojuwa were captured in a group photograph at the event which hold in Lagos on Tuesday, June 25.

Olaoye they all put their political affiliations apart and stood together for Davido and Chioma. Photo credit: @akintollgate

The Obi’s supporter said they all put their political affiliations apart and stood together for Davido and Chioma.

He made this known via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @akintollgate.

Olaoye wrote:

“Politics aside, we stood together for #CHIVIDO2024

Southwest brothers, Leaders with diverse political attributes. @seyitinubu @DebolaLagos @Omojuwa

Omoluabis wey get doings!”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians as Tinubu's son and Obi's supporter unite at Davido's wedding in Lagos.

@OyindamayoS

You have already been accused of having corn in your pocket... The backlash won't be great this time...

@uchennapaul

The first line is not necessary. Have ever seen the big Politicians discriminate against themselves when it comes to social integration? Politics should not come between friends and brothers.

@zebisco

If you understand the game of politics, you would know there is no lasting enemy

@Ayodeji_Tobbby

Omoluabis way get doings. I love that line, not the online Ronus vuvuzela

@Segun_Ajiboye1

You go hear am when they wake for the morning. Sha guide yourself well because they will insult that you snap with Seyi and Omojuwa.

Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu, other politicians at Davido-Chioma's wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that influential Nigerian politicians, including a former president and governors, who honoured Davido with their presence at the event tagged Chivido 2024.

The former president, Olusegun Obasanjo was in Lagos on Tuesday to celebrate the union of Davido and Chioma.

The Lagos state governor was also at the wedding to honour the musician and the Adeleke's family. Coincidentally, on the same day, the governor celebrated his 59th birthday and expressed gratitude to the people of the state for the opportunity to serve.

