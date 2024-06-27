Some top officials at the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) have been relieved of their jobs

According to reports making the rounds in the polity on Thursday, the federal government dismissed four top officials of prison service over gross misconduct

The NCoS spokesperson, Abubakar Umar, made this known to newsmen on Thursday via a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed three personnel of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), including a Controller of Corrections.

Personnel of the Nigerian correctional service. Image for illustration purpose. Photo credit: Nigerian correctional service

Source: Facebook

Why the NCoS officials were sacked

As reported by Daily Trust, the officials were dismissed for various misconducts such as gross negligence of duty, absence without leave, trafficking in illicit items, general inefficiency and falsification of results, among others.

The NCoS spokesperson, Abubakar Umar, disclosed this to the press in a statement on Thursday, June 27.

Correctional Service dismisses 3 personnel, sanction others

According to the statement, the step was taken to maintain a high standard of discipline and professionalism in the Service, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

The name of the dismissed controller was however not disclosed. However, Daily Trust gathered that in a letter issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), a total of 20 personnel were discharged and acquitted of the various offences they were accused of while one officer who was previously suspended was reinstated after the review exercise.

Also, three personnel were compulsorily retired, six personnel had their ranks reduced, and 13 personnel attracted either verbal or plain warnings, The Guardian reported.

“These sanctions are in line with the zero tolerance on staff misconducts, a cardinal mantra of the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa FICMC, MFR, mni, and targeted towards ridding the Service of unscrupulous elements and misfits, so as to improve professionalism as well as to entrench discipline, ethics and excellence in its officers and men,” Umar stated.

Police dismiss constables for extortion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian police terminated the services of two special constables who were recorded on video soliciting money from a Dutch motorcyclist in November 2023.

Jimoh Lukmon and Kareem Fatai were on duty along the Moniya-Iseyin road in Oyo state when they were captured in a viral video asking for money from the tourist, who informed them of her journey to Abuja.

On Thursday, December 21, at a ceremony in the state police headquarters, Commissioner of Police Hamzat Adebola announced their dismissal, and they were promptly removed from their positions.

Source: Legit.ng