Kano - Top security chiefs in Kano are currently meeting with Governor Abba Yusuf and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi amid the emirship tussle in the ancient city which has sparked tension across the northern state.

Governor Yusuf had dethroned the 15th Kano emir, Aminu Ado Bayero and re-appointed Sanusi after assenting to a new law which repealed Kano Emirates Council law.

Emir Sanusi, Kano Gov Yusuf Hold Closed-Door Meeting with Security Chiefs as Tension Rises

Legit.ng recalls that former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje used the now-repealed law to dethrone Sanusi.

Yusuf, however, on Thursday, May 23, approved the new law and ordered the Emirs affected by it to vacate palaces within 48 hours.

While four of the Emirs complied, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero returned to Kano and moved into the palace at Nassarawa.

Responding to Ado Bayero's move, Governor Yusuf ordered his arrest, but the police refused to implement the order.

They said they would rather comply with a court order which restrained the Kano state government from reinstating Sanusi.

Details of the security chiefs' meeting with Governor Yusuf and Emir Sanusi are yet to be released at the time of filing this report.

