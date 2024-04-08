Godwin Emefiele, a former governor of the CBN, has been ordered to remain in the custody of the EFCC

Lagos - The Ikeja High Court in Lagos State has ordered the remand of Godwin Emefiele, the immdiate-past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

By the court's order, Emefiele is to be remanded till the next adjourned date, Thursday, April 11 when the court will give its ruling on bail, The Nation reports.

Emefiele has more days to spend in EFCC's custody

Also, the presiding judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, ordered the remand of Emefiele’s co-defendant Henry Omoile at the Kirikiri Prison pending the court’s ruling on his bail application.

The court ordered the remand of both men after listening to the bail applications filed by their counsel, Lebi Lawal, Channels TV added.

While asking for Emefiele’s bail, the counsel has told the court to grant his client bail on self recognizance pending the hearing and determination of the case or on the most liberal bail terms. The counsel also asked the court to grant the second defendant bail on the most liberal terms.

On his part, the EFCC counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Rotimi Oyedepo in his response, did not oppose the request for bail. He asked the court to exercise its discretion in the grant of bail.

Emefiele back in court on fresh EFCC charges

Recall that Emefiele arrived at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja for his arraignment over alleged abuse of office.

Emefiele, alongside Henry Isioma Omole, will be arraigned on fresh 26 counts before Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja High Court on Monday morning.

In the charge marked ID/23787c/2024 and dated April 3, 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) claimed that Emefiele abused his office between 2022 and 2023 in Lagos.

