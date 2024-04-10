A former presidential candidate has identified one major factor that would push Nigeria to its greatness

Accord's flagbearer, Christopher Imumolen, disclosed that youth's participation in Nigeria's politics and leadership position just like in Senegal would lead to Nigeria's growth and development

Imumolen who recounted how he ran for president in 2022 at the age of 39, made this revelation a week after Bassirou Diomaye Faye emerged as Senegal's fifth president

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Christopher Imumolen, the flagbearer of the Accord Party (AP) in the 2023 presidential elections, said youth leadership is the key to achieving rapid development in Nigeria.

Accord presidential candidate Imumolen reacts to Faye's victory in Senegal. Photo credit: @DiomayeFaye, Chris Imumolen

Source: Twitter

"Youth participaton, recipe for growth", Imumolen said

As reported by The Cable, Imumolen made his assertion while reacting to the electoral victory of Bassirou Faye as Senegal’s fifth president.

The 44-year-old Faye, who is Africa’s youngest president, was inaugurated last Tuesday at the exhibition centre in Diamniadio near Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

Faye defeated Amadou Ba, Senegal’s former prime minister, and won 54 percent of the vote cast in the March 24 presidential election.

Imumolen said Nigeria should borrow a leaf from Senegal and move away from the “politics of the old” to the politics of the young if the country must achieve a rapid development, Vanguard report added.

“The emergence of Bassirou Diomaye Faye as Senegal’s new president is something that has greatly encouraged me to believe that there is hope for Nigeria and Africa,” Imumolen said.

“So, Faye’s emergence is a wake-up call. Countries around the world are beginning to realise that the future belongs to the youth and are putting systems in place to encourage them to be more involved.”

Shehu Sani reacts to Bassirou Faye’s victory in Senegal

Similarly, Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani said the struggle and the tenacity of the people of Senegal is inspiring in the emergence of 44-year-old Faye as president.

Sani said the victory of the opposition candidate, Faye, has cast a positive light on West Africa.

Source: Legit.ng