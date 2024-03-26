The Delta State Chapter of the International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas organized an "Energy Women Hang-Out" event to mark International Women's Day 2024.

The event, held in the state's Udu local government area, was a significant gathering over the weekend, echoing the global theme of "Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress, Inspire Inclusion."

The forum held talks on how to strengthen women-owned businesses and networks. Photo Credit: Facebook

Source: UGC

In her opening speech, Mrs Ogochuku Okekpolo, the Head of Corporate Services at Bicens Resources Limited and Director of the International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil, and Gas, Delta State Chapter, expressed her deep excitement about the inauguration of the Delta State Chapter, which was established on November 23rd, 2023.

The establishment of the Delta State Chapter underscores its commitment to empowering women in the oil and gas sector, promoting collaboration, and supporting female entrepreneurs across the energy value chain.

Reflecting on the forum's origins in Houston, Texas, five years ago, Okekpolo recalled its vision to empower women in the oil and gas industry through knowledge sharing, exposure, education, and networking.

She highlighted the significant impact of providing women with financial resources in addressing gender disparities within the industry and contributing to Nigeria's overall development.

Tesiri Ekorhi, the Forum's secretary, highlighted women's innate strength and resilience while advocating for gender equality and economic empowerment.

Crescentia Osabor, the Chapter's Deputy Director, stressed the significance of acknowledging and utilizing every woman's potential to drive gender equality and sustainability.

Osabor introduced a strategic framework called the "5Cs" roadmap—Consciousness, Conservation, Community, Commercialize, and Culture—to empower women and advance society.

In her rallying cry, she encouraged women to embrace their boldness, prioritize sustainability, and collaborate for an inclusive future.

Dr Omoba Nkechinyere, representing Lilly Hospitals in Warri, emphasized the crucial role of women's health in national well-being, highlighting the importance of preventive measures and early detection.

Source: Legit.ng