There are speculations that the Ministry of Aviation plans to make another relocation from Kaduna to Lagos

This development was confirmed after the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) raised the alarm over a potential move of firefighting simulation gear from the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria to Lagos

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Aviation reacted immediately to the speculation by issuing a press statement to debunk it

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has voiced worry about the alleged intention to move essential firefighting simulation gear from the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria, Kaduna State, to Lagos.

In a statement by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the Director of Publicity and Advocacy/Spokesperson for NEF, they expressed concern over the relocation of the firefighting simulator from NCAT.

According to Daily Trust, this move is particularly concerning due to the institution's significant history and crucial contribution to the advancement of Nigeria's aviation sector.

The statement reads:

“The relocation of this critical equipment could have negative implications not only for the institution but also for the broader aviation sector in the country. The firefighting simulators at NCAT are crucial in preparing future aviation professionals for potential fire emergencies.

"Relocating these simulators to an undisclosed location could jeopardise the quality of training provided to students at the college and compromise the safety of air travel in Nigeria."

They expressed concern about relocating vital equipment from NCAT to an undisclosed site, highlighting its disruptive and potentially damaging effects.

Emphasising the importance of adequately training aviation professionals for the safety and future of Nigeria's aviation industry, they stressed the need to oppose any decision that compromises this imperative.

FG denies relocation move

In a prompt response, Mr. Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, refuted the claims, asserting that the report was untrue and baseless.

He described it as a deliberate attempt to cause trouble. Through his media aide, Tunde Moshood, the minister stated that the Speaker of the House of Representatives had already discussed the matter privately with him a few days earlier, and he had assured the Speaker that the rumour held no merit.

