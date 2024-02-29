Two senior executives of Binance have been detained in Nigeria as the Bola Tinubu administration tries to fix the nation's economy

Reacting to the crackdown, a two-time presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, declared that "Binance should face the law and pay the price for its infractions against the Nigerian law"

FCT, Abuja - Adamu Garba, a former presidential aspirant, on Thursday, February 29, said Binance should face the law.

Garba, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleged that Binance committed infractions against the Nigerian law.

The outspoken Adamawa native insisted that Nigeria is not a lawless nation.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“In 2020 when the EndSars stuff was at the peak, the whole plan by these crypto companies was to demarket our financial system so that people can jump ship to theirs. Jack Dorsy came with his Square platform hoping to benefit from it.

“In reality, Nigeria became the second largest users of cryptocurrency in the world, (first was the U.S) that year, jumping to $526M transactions in just a month.

“And now Binance, $26bn? On P2P? What do they take us for? A lawless, ungoverned nation?

“No! It’s time for Nigeria to show that we have laws and we are a governed nation.

“Binance should face the law and pay the price for its infractions against the Nigerian law.”

Legit.ng reports that the FG has detained at least two senior executives of Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange company.

According to Financial Times, both executives flew into Nigeria recently following a ban on their website and were arrested by officials of the office of the national security adviser (NSA) and their passports seized.

